Memorial is ready to go into the spotlight

TOMORROW'S commemorations will be the first Remembrance Day locals and tourists alike can pay their respects at the completed Gallipoli to Armistice memorial in Queens Park.

The $3.2 million Maryborough project was officially opened in April of this year and has been credited with an increase in the town's tourism statistics.

Vice President of Queens Park Military Trail Committee Greig Bolderrow said guided tours would be run at the world-class memorial around the main ceremony at the cenotaph.

"This is an opportunity for locals to get to know the nuances of the project to explain to their friends and visitors,” he said.

"Today is not just about Gallipoli but remembering all those who serve.”