Memorial milestone a chance to reflect on lessons learnt

Gallipoli to Armistice War Memorial Trail in Maryborough - guide Ken Ashford taking school students on a tour.

"IF YOU don't know where you've been, you don't know where you're going."

This could almost be a mantra for Maryborough historian and community advocate, John Meyers.

Mr Meyers said a fine example of how the Heritage City's past helped drive it forward could be found in the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

Speaking to the Chronicle on the two-year anniversary since the memorial's official opening, Mr Meyers said it had become a powerful educational tool.

"After it opened up in 2018, it came to the end of the year and the council gave the museum approval to run all the tours at the memorial," he said

"During the year of 2019, we put 28 school groups through the memorial."

Mr Meyers said many of the students who visited had no military knowledge at all before walking the memorial's interactive trail.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cut the ribbon to officially open the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial in Maryborough, Qld.

"Not one of them ever went away with any negative comments," he said.

"Every one of them was positive and the students and teachers said they learnt a lot."

The memorial tells the story of the Anzacs at Gallipoli, where Maryborough man Duncan Chapman was the first Allied soldier to step ashore.

It was officially opened on July 21, 2018, but then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mayor George Seymour said the memorial provided "a wealth of information about World War I, and insights into the effects it had on individuals from Maryborough."

"Thousands of locals and visitors have since experienced this immersive memorial to the bravery and sacrifice of those who served our young nation in the defence of freedom," Cr Seymour said.