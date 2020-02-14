Menu
Black Caviar will be a star attraction at Flemington for the race renamed in her honour. And there will be one woman who will particular pleased to see her.
Horses

Memories to come flooding back for Caviar strapper

by Nathan Exelby
14th Feb 2020 5:48 PM
The camera flashes and prying eyes of an adoring racing public seem just like yesterday for Donna Fisher, who will be part of the Black Caviar reunion at Flemington on Saturday.

Fisher, who is now a member of the Chris Munce racing team at Eagle Farm, strapped Black Caviar for most of her career and flies to Melbourne on Saturday to reacquaint herself with the unbeaten winner of 25 races.

A three-times winner of the Lightning Stakes, the race has since been renamed in Black Caviar's honour and the VRC scored a coup in enticing the now mother of six back to headquarters on Saturday.

 

Strapper Donna Fisher at the announcement of Black Caviar’s retirement in 2013.
Fisher is naturally looking forward to being part of Saturday's ceremony and is curious to see if the crowd still reacts to Black Caviar the same way they did during her racing career.

"The time has passed very quickly. I tell people she's had six foals and they just don't believe it," Fisher said.

"It's going to be interesting to see how she deals with it after all this time, because as a racehorse, she didn't like having her routine changed.

"She gave me some wonderful memories. You can't forget days like that ... Moonee Valley - going under the grandstand and people roaring. You don't realise how people can take to a horse like that."

Fisher makes a point of making annual visits to Black Caviar.

"I saw her at the start of December. I normally try and go down once a year to see her and her new baby," she said.

"I think she remembers me, especially when she gets her carrots.

"She's a protective mum and I think she loves being a mum.

"It will be interesting to see how many people come and want to see her. She used to pull a crowd, but there's another horse (Winx) that came along and was a very good horse after that, but then again, she was mainly Sydney-based."

