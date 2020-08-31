Menu
Jan Peterson with her husband Trevor, visited her grandmother’s house for the first time in 60 years.
MEMORY LANE: Woman returns to family home after 60 years

Jessica Cook
31st Aug 2020 3:30 AM
IT HAD been 60 years since the Maryborough woman had been inside the house on Pallas St.

As she toured her childhood home, she remembered exactly what each room =looked like in the '60s.

Jan Peterson had come to the house, which was open to the public for the Maryborough Open Gardens, with her husband Trevor to explore the yard she spent hours playing in as a child.

The traditional Queenslander once belonged to her grandparents and her parents built and lived in the house next door.

Mrs Peterson teared up as she remembered her happy childhood memories in the house.

"There was a gate to connect the two so I could come and visit," she said.

Mrs Peterson said she had hoped to bring her 97-year-old mother with her to the house, but she was busy.

The current homeowner, Karen invited the family back anytime.

Karen, who preferred not to give her surname, said she didn't know the garden was going to be open to the public until a friend, who had also lived in the street as child, sent her a text message from her current home in America.

Mrs Peterson said she liked what Karen had done to the property and was pleased to see it was still a loved home.

Karen told the Chronicle it was amazing to hear more about the history and design of the house, which was built in 1926.

"She was telling me about the structure and how it hasn't changed much," Karen said.

"It was interesting to hear what all the different rooms were used for before."

history maryborough queenslander
