Men 'feared for their lives' during violent abduction

COVERED in blood, the victim of a violent home invasion and abduction flagged down police after escaping on a lonely road in Hervey Bay bushland.

The victim was one of two men aged 21 and 27 who endured a vicious attack at the hands of four men who broke into their Pialba home on Sunday night about 9pm.

Speaking to journalists at the Hervey Bay Police Station today, Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the attack was targeted and not a random incident.

The Chronicle understands the four offenders broke into the Boat Harbour Dr house by damaging the front gate while the men were at home.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch A/Det Snr Sgt David Harbison at a press conference about the home invasion today Jessica Lamb

After being assaulted inside the home, the two victims were then forced into a blue or silver car and driven to an unknown location believed to be along Booral Rd.

The Chronicle understands the men were attacked by one of the offenders with a spanner causing cuts and lacerations to their faces and heads.

"They went through a fairly lengthy ordeal where it is alleged they were basically abducted and put into a car and driven to an address off Booral Rd," Det Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"They were subjected to further assault out there.

"They were in an isolated area being assaulted, there is no doubt that they feared for their lives.

House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up. Alistair Brightman

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the men managed to find an opportunity to run from the car and escape into the darkness.

He said one of the mean flagged down a police car on Booral Rd while the other went for help at a nearby property.

"They received some hospital treatment and some facial injuries and non-life threatening injuries," he said.

The men have since been released from hospital.

While Det Snr Sgt Harbison would not comment on the reason behind the abduction he confirmed the investigation was continuing.

"Police have been talking to witnesses and had a crime scene at the premises in Boat Harbour Dr overnight which has been subject to forensic examination," he said.

"Part of the inquiry is to get to the bottom of why this assault has happened."

Det Snr Sgt Harbison described the men as "shaken" but said they were working with police, with hoped to identify the offenders in the near future.

"Injuring people in houses and putting them into cars, we won't tolerate it or accept it, we will investigate it," he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage or people who might have witnessed four to six people in a silver or blue small car between Pialba and Booral Rd after 9pm Sunday night.