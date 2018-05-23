Men helping mates with release of Little Black Book

INFORMATION about mental health services available to men locally is now in one spot - inside the Little Black Book.

Contacts for health providers and fitness groups are also included in the pocket-sized booklet, which is a project by non-for-profit Fraser Coast Mates and the council.

Fraser Coast Mates President Darren Bosley said it could be hard knowing where to go for help and hoped the book would make difficult times easier.

"Because men are not good about talking about their feelings and seeking medical help, we decided to put together the Little Black Book to bring together all the information on the services that are available across the Fraser Coast,” Mr Bosley said. "Some men may not need professional help and are just looking for mates, someone to talk to.”

The Little Black Book will be available from council customer services counters, libraries, the Hervey Bay Community Centre and Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre.