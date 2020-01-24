Menu
***MUST CREDIT 9NEWS**** Screengrabs from 9News of Ron Coote and his home that burnt down during the fires
Rugby League

Men of League charity dinner postponed

BRENDAN BOWERS
24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEN OF LEAGUE: The Men of League sports dinner set down for February 8 at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay has been postponed.

Fraser Coast Men of League president Kev Embrey advised that the dinner had to be postponed due to the unavailability of scheduled guest speakers.

“Ron Coote, the former international and founder of Men of League, was scheduled to attend,” Embrey said.

Sadly Coote and his family have been victims of the bushfire crisis and lost their homes in the inferno on the south coast of New South Wales.

“We understand that Ron has other priorities at the moment and we wish him well,” Embrey said.

A new date for the dinner will be set shortly.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

