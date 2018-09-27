Men of League helps Foran with new wheels

MEN OF LEAGUE: Gary Foran will have the wheels to get around town courtesy of Men of League Foundation's Fraser Coast Committee.

Foran played rugby league for Dapto from 1964 to 1977, before he spent seasons at Brisbane's Valleys Diehards, Townsville's West End Athletics and Group 7's Warilla.

He has been based at Hervey Bay for some time, and when he needed a new scooter the Fraser Coast Committee were more than ready to step in. Local chapter president Kev Embrey said he received a call about six months ago.

"He had a stroke in 2013 but has been involved in league for many years,” Embrey said. "He joined Men of League in 2002.

"We wanted to look after the locals so we sourced the scooter from Walk on Wheels.”

Men of League will host a kick-off club bowls day at Doon Villa Bowls Club on October 28, and its annual Maryborough Golf Day on November 25. Phone Kev Embrey on 0427 250 545 for more.