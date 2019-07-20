Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOT: (L) Barry Hancock and MOL Fraser Coast president Kev Embrey at a previous MOL Doon Villa bowls day.
SHOT: (L) Barry Hancock and MOL Fraser Coast president Kev Embrey at a previous MOL Doon Villa bowls day. Alistair Brightman
Bowls

Men of League hit the greens at Doon Villa Bowls Club

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWN BOWLS: The Fraser Coast Men of League committee are holding their annual bowls day at the Doon Villa Bowls club tomorrow from 9am.

Money raised from the day will go to help the Foundation raise funds for the rugby league community.

The Men of League provides a wide range of well-being support and referrals in a professional and timely manner to those within the rugby league community who are in genuine need and are unable to overcome that need within their own resources.

Fraser Coast Men of League president Kev Embrey is encouraging the rugby league community to come out and have some fun.

Cost is $10 per person and includes the game and a light lunch.

To RSVP for the event contact Men of League on 41222868 or frasercoast@menofleague.com

doon villa fc sport local sport men of league men of league foundation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police claim Facebook hook-up was ruse for armed robbery

    premium_icon Police claim Facebook hook-up was ruse for armed robbery

    News LURED with the promise of a good time by a woman on Facebook , a 28-year-old man was allegedly threatened with a gun after he was set-up and robbed by two men.

    Mayor pushes for ban on common weed killer

    premium_icon Mayor pushes for ban on common weed killer

    Council News A report is being prepared for councillors to review

    Educating students to fight back against diseased mozzies

    premium_icon Educating students to fight back against diseased mozzies

    Education The team recently visited Pialba State School.

    What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    premium_icon What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    News One in five workers are being underpaid