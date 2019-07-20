Men of League hit the greens at Doon Villa Bowls Club

LAWN BOWLS: The Fraser Coast Men of League committee are holding their annual bowls day at the Doon Villa Bowls club tomorrow from 9am.

Money raised from the day will go to help the Foundation raise funds for the rugby league community.

The Men of League provides a wide range of well-being support and referrals in a professional and timely manner to those within the rugby league community who are in genuine need and are unable to overcome that need within their own resources.

Fraser Coast Men of League president Kev Embrey is encouraging the rugby league community to come out and have some fun.

Cost is $10 per person and includes the game and a light lunch.

To RSVP for the event contact Men of League on 41222868 or frasercoast@menofleague.com