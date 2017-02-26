Men, women, children to unite for Day Of Prayer

CHRISTIANS of all traditions are invited to unite for a common time of prayer on Friday, March 3.

The global service, World Day Of Prayer will be held at the Uniting Church, Sussex St, Maryborough starting at 9.30am.

The service will be followed by morning tea.

Uniting Church World Day of Prayer co-ordinator Marion Tappenden said World Day of Prayer focuses attention on one country each year.

"The Christian women of that country write a prayer service for all to share in," Marion said.

"They reflect on their country, their lives and challenges and we join them to celebrate both our unity in Christ and our diversity in culture."

Marion said more than three million people in over 170 countries join in services or prayer events.

"This year's service with the theme, Am I Being Unfair to You, has been arranged for and by the women of the Philippines," she said.

"Many people contribute to a project to aid the country for which we are praying.

"The project to be supported is the Bible Society's Trauma Healing for Hurting Women."

While the service focuses on the needs of the women, men are most welcome and are encouraged to attend this service which is open to all people.

For information phone Marion 0437297761.