Meningococcal argument ends in sinus-crushing assault

A man has been sentenced on a string of charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court including assault and failing to dispose of a syringe.

Earl James Martin appeared via video link and pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of bail, assault occasioning bodily harm, failing to dispose of a syringe, failing to surrender and unlawfully possessing drugs.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said the assault was the most serious offence which happened on February 24 2020 in Gracemere near Rockhampton.

She said Martin and victim were involved in a serious, heated discussion regarding the complainant losing a partner to meningococcal and were drinking beer together at the time.

Martin then got up from his seat only to return a short while later where he punched the victim, knocking him off his chair and continued to assault him while on the ground.



The complainant was taken to Rockhampton hospital then transferred to Brisbane as his sinus fractures required further treatment.

In relation to the syringe, Sergeant Harwood said Hervey Bay police were conducting patrols along Cooloola Crescent, Scarness on 22 November 2020, where they saw Martin riding a push bike.

Police stopped Martin and during a search, found a hypodermic syringe in his front, right pocket.

“It was unpackaged, not in a container suitable for transport. When asked why he had it, he said he was going to use it to inject amphetamines,” she said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Martin pleas of guilty and noted he had spent 15 days in pre-sentence custody.

Martin received a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment and convictions were recorded.

The syringe was confiscated and he will be released on parole on May 17, 2021.