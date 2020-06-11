Mental health funding well received

Manager of Headspace Hervey Bay Ricky Goostrey has welcomed the Federal Government’s recent funding announcement for youth mental health services in Australia.

Mr Goostrey said Headspace Hervey Bay will continue to provide much needed services through the coronavirus crisis, expecting to see an increase in demand for support and guidance for local people aged 12 to 25.

“There’s never been a more important time than now for young people to seek help,” he said.

“The recent restrictions and changes in people’s family and work arrangements have been tough for everyone and it’s really important we are able to provide early intervention for those who need it.”

“We work closely with local community groups, schools and health professionals to connect young people with the right services and support,” Mr Goostrey said.

Additional funding will be used to enhance the centre to be able to meet increasing demand, assisting staff in providing information, advice, counselling and treatment faster and with less wait times.

The Morrison Government is investing $24.2 million to reduce wait times and fast track access to mental health services for young people seeking appointments.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said headspace services in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay will receive funding through this grant opportunity.

“This investment would ensure young Australians can get information, advice, understanding, counselling and treatment, when and where they need it,” Mr Pitt said.