MENTAL HEALTH: Headspace to suppport M'boro youth

SATELLITE OFFICE OPENING: Ricky Goostrey and Melissa Carson from Headspace Hervey Bay. A satellite office will open in Maryborough to provide services for young people.

SATELLITE OFFICE OPENING: Ricky Goostrey and Melissa Carson from Headspace Hervey Bay. A satellite office will open in Maryborough to provide services for young people. Cody Fox

A WIDE Bay health professional has backed a new Headspace service for Maryborough, saying it will help give young people the support they need.

The satellite service was announced by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien in March.

About $1.5million has been allocated to set up the office, which is expected to be up and running in about a year's time.

It will be a subsidiary of the existing Headspace centre in Hervey Bay.

The Federal Government will provide about $400,000 to set up the new site and $380,000 a year for three years to operate it.

The Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network (PHN), which is responsible for mental health services in the region, will receive the extra funding for the new service.

Michelle McAllister, senior manager for mental health, alcohol and other drug services at the Wide Bay PHN, said having the service in Maryborough would allow young people to get the right support if they needed it.

"Any service available that people can access will result in people seeking help from that service," Ms McAllister said.

"Headspace is a well-known brand that young people feel very comfortable in accessing.

"When people are not feeling well, the best thing they can do is seek help from the right people."

In March, Mr O'Brien said Headspace had a proven track record of improving the mental well-being of young people.

If you need help there are plenty of services you can call.