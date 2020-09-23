Mental health opportunities under construction

(L) MP Llew O'Brien, youth advisory council member Aimee Garland, Headspace access and engagement officer Edwin Zigterman and Hervey Bay centre manager Ricky Goostrey outside the Maryborough Headspace centre construction site. Photo: Stuart Fast

CONSTRUCTION is underway for Maryborough's new Headspace centre.

Hervey Bay Headspace manager Ricky Goostrey said the new centre will be a satellite centre, and he was very excited to see it being built.

Mr Goostrey clarified that a satellite centre shared resources with a parent centre. In this case, the Maryborough centre will share resources with the current Hervey Bay centre.

"The idea is that we save on overheads, that we pump back into providing more services," he said.

"We have 20% of our case load in Maryborough currently that use the Hervey Bay office and a lot more people need it than that."

"We're expecting to be inundated from the word go, which makes us happy," Mr Goostrey said.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the construction was significant for Maryborough's youth.

"Its about wellbeing both physically and mentally … everything is catered here in terms of counselling and referrals," Mr O'Brien said.

"I've met the committee of young people who are forming this up … they work together to make sure these Headspaces' are tailored to the young people in the area."

"This is a big step forward for Maryborough," he said.

Mr O'Brien said the current COVID pandemic only added to the stresses of young people in the region.

"I think as we go forward and the economic shockwaves really hit, a service like this in Maryborough will be desperately needed to support our young community."

If you or anyone else needs help, Headspace Hervey Bay can be contacted on 4303 2100.

Lifeline can be contacted on 13 11 14.