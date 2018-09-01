Menu
OKAY TO ASK: The Xavier Catholic College dance team at yestrday's RUOK? Day at Scarness Park. Alistair Brightman
News

Mental health org's Conversation Convoy rolls into Bay

1st Sep 2018
SINGER Luke Antony knows the highs and lows of working in the entertainment industry.

The R U OK? ambassador and Voice contestant, who battled depression and struggled with his sexuality for years, said it was important for people to recognise the need for people to ask their friends and families if they were OK.

In the lead-up to R U OK? Day, the organisation's Conversation Convoy touched down in Hervey Bay yesterday for a Q&A with its campaign director Katherine Newton.

The convoy is heading to 25 metropolitan, regional and remote communities, spanning over 14,000km.

It aims to encourage all Australians to ask the simple question and check in with one another.

R U OK? media manager Lisa Minner said the purpose of the tour was to "get into regional communities with little mental health services” and spread their message.

"Every day is the day to ask 'Are you OK?'” Ms Minner said.

The Xavier Catholic College choir performed for the crowd at yesterday's community event.

Local representatives from Headspace, Central QLD PHN and Integrated Youth Services also showed their services to the community.

