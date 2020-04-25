MENTALLY MOTIVATED: Triathlete Alberts making deadly choices

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay triathlete Brandi Alberts is not only working on her physical fitness but also her mental toughness and discipline to be prepared when triathlon competitions recommence.

With tight restrictions imposed­ on the sporting community­ due to COVID-19, Alberts has been doing an adaptive training regimen.

"I'm a goal driven person and once I have something in front of me I need to achieve it," Alberts said

"Since all the races did get cancelled, I was just doing one session a day but now I have picked them up to two sessions a day."

The training sessions include gym work outs, Zwift virtual riding to simulate a competitive ride at home and going to the beach for the swim leg.

The Cairns Ironman in September is the first race on Alberts upcoming busy schedule.

"I was a bit disappointed the race was been postponed from June because of the virus but now it's on in September and it will be more of a challenge because of the heat and the motivation for it is picking up," Alberts said.

Alberts is also busy with her work schedule as a Deadly Choices Ambassador and program officer.

"I have been an ambassador for about three years and encourage the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to live healthy lifestyles through food and exercise and the other role involves in helping out the community," she said.

Alberts had some advice for Fraser Coast sports people about being prepared for when the coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

"Keep training and stay motivated and when everything does begin again you will be prepared for your sports," she said.