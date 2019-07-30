Mentor program success - PCYC ignite youth opportunity

PASSING his driving test the first time round has enabled 17-year-old Klay Barnes to gain the independence and opportunity to accelerate his employment goals.

Klay was a part of PCYC's Braking the Cycle volunteer driver mentor program designed to support learner drivers without access to a supervisor or registered vehicle to complete their 100 logbook hours.

"It's a great relief and really happy to pass my driving test and get my licence,” Klay said.

"To get the support from the PCYC program gave me the self-confidence and skills to learn how to drive and now I'm working on diesel fitting apprenticeship.”

The program provides young people with increased employment opportunities, community connection and driver education.

Project co-ordinator Karen Schoots said it was great to see Klay succeed in the program and would like to see more community support.

"There are currently 20 youth learning at the moment with several mentors and we would like more to join in and help out,” Karen said.

"It takes a bit of work to accumulate the 100 hours necessary for the logbooks to for for their license.”

Karen was thankful for the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Motor Accident Insurance Commission for their support.

Fellow project co-ordinator Wayne Bellamy said the program helped to not only teach the youth how to drive but also important life skills when they get behind the wheel of a car.

"They are taught about road safety, take responsibility, don't be distracted by friends in the car and important life skills on how to approach their driving,” Wayne said.

For more information, phone PCYC Hervey Bay on 4124 5211.