Mentors to help get businesses on track

NOT-for-profit innovation hub Berwin will directly link entrepreneurs in need of guidance with professionals with a proven track record of success.

It is one of the basic ideas behind the concept, and 25 mentors are already registered to help ensure the Fraser Coast's business economy's future remains strong.

Director Bernard Whebell is one of those.

Based on Mr Whebell's background, he could be linked with business owners who need help with accounting and taxation, amongst other things.

"A lot of owners can be in a situation where they don't know where to go for help or what steps to take,” he said.

"We (Berwin) can talk to them, identify what exactly they need, and supply two-to-three people with those skills.

"That then allows the group to throw around ideas.”

That brainstorming session can identify and rectify any issues the business may encounter.

Berwin, co-founded by Andrew Berriman and Glen Winney, will host the region's first Founderfest in August, and already has a number of plans to improve business health and limit the Fraser Coast's brain drain.

"It is quite good, it shows the strength in the community,” Mr Whebell said.

"We're not a government or army town, we need new businesses getting online and existing businesses to prosper.”