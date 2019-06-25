MEOW: Catch these sassy cats on stage in the Bay

JAZZ up your Friday night by heading to the Hervey Bay RSL for a performance by the much-loved Kitty Kats.

The all-female powerhouse trio say they look forward to bringing their Roaring Forties To The Naughties show to Hervey Bay.

Featuring renowned vocalists Michelle Brown, Renae Suttie and Susanne Campbell, The Kitty Kats are proud to be "bringing booty back".

"With a sassy mix of three-part acapella harmonies, cabaret, swing, blues, and rockabilly, The Kitty Kats will have you dancing, crying, singing, laughing out loud, and loving the skin you're in," Renae said.

The ladies have performed countless sell-out shows in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and beyond, and have released a debut CD called Live at Brisbane Jazz Club.

As part of the Caloundra Fringe Festival 2015, The Kitty Kats held a two-week Young Women's Performance Mentoring Program, working with upcoming local female artists.

SEE THE KITTY KATS LIVE ON STAGE