Mercedes reveals sleek new models

The German brand has turned up the charm with a pair of new models that will draw in buyers with their head-turning style.

The German brand has turned up the charm with a pair of new models that will draw in buyers with their head-turning style.

Two new Mercedes-Benz models prepare to slide into Australian showrooms.

The German brand has announced the updated E-Class coupe and convertible are due to arrive in October this year with head-turning looks and fire-breathing performance.

The most notable upgrades are to the styling, tech and engines.

Mercedes’ Aircap tech protects passengers from wind buffeting when the top is down.

Mercedes-Benz has loaded up the E-Class with a bevy of luxury goodies. There are a variety of interior trims including fabric, leather faux leather and convertible materials have the choice of sun-reflecting leather to keep them cool.

Drivers of the convertible are protected from the elements by the brand's Airscarf neck-heater and Aircap tech which helps reduce wind buffeting in the cabin with the top down.

The convertible can also be fitted with a neck heater for winter drop-top blasts.

Mercedes-Benz has also loaded the updated E-Class twins with the latest version of its MBUX infotainment technology, which uses its own digital assistant controlled by the voice command "Hey Mercedes".

The interior is dominated by the twin 10.25-inch screens running lengthwise along the dash.

There is a new Urban Guard feature that alerts owners if the vehicle has been damaged while parked. And if the vehicle is stolen the police can still locate it even if the tracking function has been deactivated.

Merc’s twin screens dominate the interior.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the E-Class with a variety of petrol and diesel engines.

The petrol four- and six-cylinder engines have a mild hybrid 48-volt technology. In the petrol versions it can provide short bursts of overboost of as much as 16kW and 250Nm and allows the car to lower fuel use by switching off the engine and gliding at lower speeds.

The diesel engines have the ability to glide but don't have the overboost feature.

Mild hybrid tech can boost performance during short periods of overboost.

All engines are combined with a quick shifting nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz also has something for the revheads - the E53 AMG coupe and convertible.

Equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo inline six-cylinder engine producing a hefty 320kW and 520Nm. The AMG versions benefit from the mild hybrid overboost function adding a potential 16kW and 250Nm. Combined with a nine-speed auto and all-wheel drive the coupe can sprint from 0-100km.h in just 4.4 seconds, the convertible is slightly slower at 4.6 seconds.

A quick shifting nine-speed auto and all-wheel drive help the E53 hit 100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Fuel use for the AMGs is rated about 9L/100km, which is impressive for such performance.

Mercedes has also beefed up the appeal of the AMGs, with more muscular, aggressive styling and plenty of performance parts including chunky 19-inch alloy wheels with big red brake calipers and a twin exhaust.

Mercedes-Benz Australia will reveal more details and prices closer to the car's local launch.

Originally published as Mercedes reveals sleek new models