MERCY DASH: Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteer Lee Davis helps transport the unwell pelican from Round Island back to the mainland. Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours helped ferry the volunteers out to rescue the animal.
News

Mercy dash on water and land saves pelican

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Apr 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUICK thinking and a gap in a tour schedule helped save this lucky pelican left stranded on Round Island.

Instead of transporting passengers keen to see the plethora of marine life off the Fraser Coast, Jacqui and Wil Hikuwai were instead taking Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteers out to Round Island to pick up the bird about 10am last Friday.

The owners of Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours said the pelican looked very lethargic and could have been in real trouble.

"It's a no-brainer for what we have to do in that situation, we have to help any animal that's in trouble,” Ms Hikuwai said.

"The pelican wasn't moving on the rocks.

"If he'd stayed there any longer he would have dehydrated.”

The rescue came after a member of the public phoned the wildlife volunteers about the bird's plight, who then requested transport to Round Island.

After arriving on the mainland, the bird was transported to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

The pelican was treated for suspected botulism and is currently in the care of staff.

"We're very fortunate we have the opportunity to do what we can with our vessel,” Ms Hikuwai said.

"Normally we'd be on a tour at that time but even then we'd always stop to help injured wildlife.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

