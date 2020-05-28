MERRY MARKETS: Iconic event returns to Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS: Local artist Tahlia Williams displays a lorikeet photo for sale at the markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS: Local artist Tahlia Williams displays a lorikeet photo for sale at the markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Maryborough artist and stallholder Tahlia Williams, the city's iconic markets are a place to bring people together and get out of the house after weeks of isolation.

The markets have returned after a coronavirus enforce hiatus, much to the delight of stallholders and residents.

Ms Williams said the markets were a chance to get her art in front of the public and provided her main source of income.

For fellow stallholder Mark Ward of Ward's Produce, returning to the Thursday markets meant seeing familiar faces and selling produce to the people of Maryborough.

Mr Ward said a lot of customers were happy the markets had returned as it was a return to normality.

Another producer, Kerri Dixon of Fat Acres Free Range Eggs was very happy returning to the markets, having almost sold all her stock by late morning.

She said the markets meant residents could support local producers.

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS: Kerri Dixon of Fat Acre Free Ranger Eggs displays her produce. Photo: Stuart Fast

Market patrons also shared their joy for market's return.

Maryborough local Tom Phersson said community definitely miss the weekly event, it was nice to see a return to normal and get the kids outside.

Resident Bruce Clark said the markets brought people into the city and they went a long way to support the local economy.

He said it was quite a pleasure to see so many people enjoying the markets.

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS: (Front) Bruce Clark, Peter Elmer, (Back) Ian Gott and Iain Carson enjoy a day out at the Maryborough Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

There were also changes from the usually markets.

Sanitiser stations were present along Adelaide St and stall were only set up along one side of the street.

The return of the Maryborough Markets herald a welcome return to normality on the Fraser Coast.