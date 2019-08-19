Mert Ney’s lawyer pleads with court: ‘He’s suffering’

The man accused of murdering a young woman in a violent rampage through Sydney's CBD today fronted court fidgeting constantly with his handcuffs as his lawyer revealed he was "struggling" in a prison cell on just Panadol pills.

Unemployed Mert Ney, 20, appeared via audio visual link wearing prison-issued greens at Central Local Court charged with a string of offences including murder and attempted murder.

Mert Ney, 20, was repeatedly fidgeting during his court appearance today. Picture: Seven News

Looking restless and dazed and sitting slumped in a chair in a Surry Hills police station cell, Ney wrestled with his shackles and spoke only to answer "yes" to his name as his lawyer Zemarai Khatiz requested Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network officials organise his mental health medications.

"He has asked numerous times to see Justice Health for his mental health issues, it has not happened," Mr Khatiz told the court.

"The most he's got so far is Panadol, and nothing else … he's suffering.

"On Saturday the matter was before the court for him to attend for his treatment."

Ney’s lawyer Zemarai Khatiz asked the court to allow his clients to access medication. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins

Magistrate Robert Williams endorsed the request and granted NSW Police permission to undertake intimate forensic procedures to gather evidence as part of the investigation.

"Given the seriousness and gravity of the offences, I note the maximum penalty of life can be imposed for the most serious of the offences," magistrate Williams said.

"There appears to have been various DNA material on the respondent and that material was found at a proximity to where the offences were committed.

Mert Ney is charged with the alleged murder of Michaela Dunn, 24.

"I am satisfied the various tests set out including intimate forensic procedures are applied to obtain evidence to prove the respondent has committed the offences."

Ney is charged with allegedly killing sex worker Michaela Dunn, 24, in a Clarence St apartment last Tuesday before allegedly stabbing Linda Bo, 41, in the shoulder outside the Hotel CBD.

He was later filmed running through the city streets allegedly brandishing a bloodied kitchen knife before being restrained by onlookers.

Ney was on Friday night charged with murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intentionally choking with recklessness and common assault.

Outside court Mr Khatiz said Ney, who reportedly suffers from depression, OCB and anxiety, was battling insomnia.

"He has not got anything, the most he has is Panadol, he can't sleep and is suffering from a lot of issues," he said.

Ney is accused of carrying a butcher's knife and shouting "Allahu Akbar" after attacking the women in the Sydney CBD.

He is not charged with any terrorism offences.

Ney being led away by police on Tuesday, August 13. Picture: AAP/Supplied

Ms Dunn was stabbed in the face, neck and chest and had her throat slashed in the unit she and a friend rented for the purposes of meeting clients for escort work.

Police will allege Ney used his phone to record a video that he sent to a friend. That friend allegedly told another person, who called his local police station to report a concern for welfare for Ney.

Magistrate Williams ordered the brief of evidence to be submitted on October 15 when the case will next be heard at Central Local Court.