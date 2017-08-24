Message for safer roads at Maryborough markets today

Maryborough Central Plaza was one of the locations for the Road Safety Week information tent with Constable Teegan Masters, Volunteer in Policing Rose Tsakisiris and Kidsafe car seat fitter Di Vandevelde.

MARYBOROUGH police officers have joined forces with Volunteers in Policing and Kidsafe to spread the Stop the Fatal Five message during Road Safety Week.

Today the group set up a information booth at Maryborough Central Plaza to inform shoppers of how they can make the roads safer.

"We are looking at all of the fatal five in terms of speed, car restraints, fatigue, distraction, and drink driving,” Kidsafe car seat fitter Di Vandevelde said.

"Making sure the kids are in the right car seats but also making sure that adults are appropriately restrained.

Kidsafe's Di Vandevelde (right) talks to Malinda Masters and 5-year-old daughter Indy about installing proper car seating for children at the Road Safety Week stand with Volunteering in Police Rose Tsakisiris (back) at Maryborough Central Plaza. Boni Holmes

"Also getting drivers to focus on that cars with the new reversing cameras don't actually help when they have kids behind them - they need to make sure that the kids are safe and away from the car at all times.

"There are 150 fatalities a year from reversing.”

Kidsafe has only moved to the region in the last couple of weeks and is offering free car seat installation for any new mum.

They also offer car seats safety and compliance checks and car seat hire.

For more information, flyers and giveaways visit the markets in Adelaide St before noon.