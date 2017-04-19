Messages for medicinal cannabis supporter Gordon Skippen

TO BE BLUNT: Maryborough's Gordon Skippen (left) was sentenced to a four month suspended sentence for possessing cannabis, but he says he will continue to self medicate to ease the pain of his terminal liver cancer.

OUR Facebook community has shared heartfelt messages for Maryborough's advocate for medicinal cannabis following his death.

Right up until the end of his life, Gordon Skippen smoked cannabis.

The Maryborough man was an outspoken advocate for medicinal marijuana, fighting to get the drug legalised and vowing he would never stop using cannabis to ease his pain, even after he faced court in 2015 and was given a four- month suspended prison sentence and a two-year good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to drug offences.

Chronicle reader Debbie Chisholm described Mr Skipper as a 'good man.'

"RIP Skip...you were a good man and will be thought of fondly always,” she said.

"You worked tirelessly to try to have medicinal cannabis legalised and hopefully one day soon it will be used widely for its healing properties.

" RIP old friend, we will miss you.”

It brought back sad memories for Christine Hogan.

"I only wish that our only child was still with us today to trial cannabis oil...especially given that nothing else would stop her age and hormone increased uncontrolled seizure activity due to a complex form of epilepsy,” she said.

"Gordon, I applaud you...it has come six years too late for my daughter, Jaye and her husband's four young kiddies, aged seven to 14 when she passed only six years ago...but maybe things will improve via your strong stance in regards to marijuana use and control.”

She said Mr Skippen's public stance has not gone unrecognised.

Christine Binns said 'RIP Skip'.

"You will be remembered by a lot of people, thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Sally Cripps thanked Mr Skippen for his strength and wise words.

Nell Lappin described him as an awesome man.

Mr Skippen died on January 27.