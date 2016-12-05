Messiah in the Park night to remember in Hervey Bay

Peter and Debby Cheney with daughter Lucy and grandson Harry Mudge.

A MESMORISED crowd sat on the vibrant green banks of the lake in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on Saturday.

They were watching a performance of Handel's Messiah happening in the waters before them.

Hervey Bay City Musicians were on the island stage in the outdoors for the Messiah in the Park event.

The instruments were joined by 24 voices, as conducted by Ian Slater.

Among the singers was soprano soloist Madeline Gibbs.

She is a recent graduate of a music degree from the University of Queensland.

Ms Gibbs came up from Brisbane to entertain the Fraser Coast crowd.

With a 6pm start for the concert, it was still light as the music began.

Daylight quickly turned to darkness and the island stage lit up giving the audience an experience to remember.

The concert was a free event for the community to enjoy.