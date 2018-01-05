Metal bar used in attempted robbery

AS VINOD Donthula walked to his car after a late work shift he was approached by a masked person armed with a metal bar.

The store manager of United Fuel in Eli Waters was the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday night.

"It was terrifying," Mr Donthula said.

"He was demanding money but we'd already closed and I couldn't give it to him."

Mr Donthula had finished his shift at 10pm and was about to head home when the unidentified person demanded money before threatening to hit him with the weapon.

It didn't take long for the person to flee the scene but before disappearing into the night, they smashed the windscreen of Mr Donthula's car.

Detective Senior Constable of Maryborough Crime Unit Glen Dehnert said the incident was being investigated and CCTV footage was being reviewed.

He said initial inspection of footage from the petrol station suggested the offender was a man of heavy build however a gender could not be confirmed.

As the man was covered by what looks like a facial mask and grey hoodie, the age and complexion of the man could not be determined.

"We're asking any members of the public who may have seen anyone suspicious hanging around Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd about 10pm to contact local police or Crime Stoppers," he said.

Snr Const Dehnert said the motive behind the attempted robbery was unknown.

"Generally, it is common people are seeking easy money," he said.

"(Smashing the windscreen) appears to be a reaction by the offender because he wasn't able to obtain any money which is what he demanded."

Despite the traumatising experience, Mr Donthula returned to work on Thursday and, once again, had a 10pm closing time.

"I was up all night thinking about (the attack) and having flashbacks," he said.

"We couldn't get anyone in to work so I had to work the same shift.

"I've got someone coming in around closing time so at least I won't be alone."