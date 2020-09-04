COURT: Meth dealer’s dodgy driving hat trick

A CONVICTED drug trafficker has faced court again, this time on other charges.

Brett Ivan Murtagh, 47, received a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty in Maryorough Supreme Court last month to one count of trafficking last month.

This week, he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink, pleading guilty to unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and driving with drugs in his system.

The court heard Murtagh was driving on Central Rd in Tinana when he was stopped by police.

He was unregistered, uninsured and didn't have a licence.

Tests revealed he had meth and cannabis in his system.

Last month, the Maryborough Supreme Court heard a search warrant was carried out at Murtagh's home.

Police found text messages which showed he was dealing meth or marijuana on 37 occasions to 25 customers.

He had sold meth and cannabis to his circle of friends and acquaintances in order to pay for his own drug use, the court heard.

Murtagh was sentenced to three years in prison with a parole release date after six months.