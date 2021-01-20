Menu
Dylan John Podetti had hidden meth down his pants. Photo: File.
METH STASH: Police find drugs in man’s underwear

Carlie Walker
20th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Hiding meth in his underwear wasn't enough to stop police from finding his stash.

Dylan John Podetti, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one count of possessing a pipe and one count of contravening a probation order in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Podetti was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police on March 28 last year.

A bag of marijuana was found in an open backpack in the back seat, while a search of Podetti revealed a clipseal bag of meth hidden in his underwear.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Podetti had left school in Year 8, but had worked in various jobs since that time.

He had made full admissions to police about the drugs, he said.

Podetti had no similar criminal history.

He was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

