Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MH370 The Untold Story: Watch the first episode

20th Feb 2020 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

In the years since the loss of MH370 and 239 lives, there have remained more questions than answers on the world's biggest aviation mystery.

Now, a gripping new Sky News documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lifts the lid on the alleged cover-ups, the investigative failures and the evidence of the sinister plot that doomed the March 8, 2014 flight.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website.

The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP
The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP

Today, the first episode reveals the critical blunders being made even as Malaysia Airlines issued a "code red" alert after the plane disappeared off radar screens.

Back in Australia, distraught relatives heard the cruel news never once imagining the shocking actions that sent the plane "dark".

Watch the first of our six-part broadcast of the riveting documentary above.

Part 2 and Part 3 are available on the links below.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        premium_icon ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        News The 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the house fire days before Christmas

        Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        premium_icon Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        News Police crews have responded to reports of a body in the Mary River.

        LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        premium_icon LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        News Rolf Light says regulations will put people off running for council

        Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        premium_icon Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        News There are plenty of opportunities right here on the Fraser Coast for people of all...