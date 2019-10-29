Mia returns for first visit since shock cancer diagnosis

LITTLE Mia Depuit and her mum Nicole returned to the Whitsundays this week for the first time since Mia was rushed to hospital in Brisbane with an aggressive cancer 16 months ago.

It has been a whirlwind perid for the almost two-and-a-half year old who was diagnosed with adrenal cortical carcinoma - a tumour on the adrenal gland - just weeks after her first birthday.

While she has been in remission for almost a year, other health scares have meant that Mia and her mum have not been able to return for a visit until now.

It was only by sheer luck and good fortune that Mia's problem was noticed in the first place.

Mrs Depuit went to see Bowen doctor Feruza Szollos in an appointment for herself in June last year.

Unable to find a babysitter, she took Mia with her.

Dr Szollos noticed Mia's stomach looked bloated and she had a rash on her head, so he sent her for an immediate ultrasound, which showed a 10cm mass near her kidney.

Mrs Depuit rushed Mia to hospital in Proserpine for a scan and then back to hospital in her hometown of Bowen, before she was flown to Brisbane.

"We went straight to hospital. We didn't even get to go home," Mrs Depuit said

That was on a Thursday. By the Monday Mia was in hospital in Brisbane on life support.

"If I didn't take her with me (to the doctor) she would have died," Mrs Depuit said.

"She (Dr Szollos) saved her life."

Two days after going on life support, doctors diagnosed a rare tumour that was a type of cancer that only affected one in one million.

Mia spent two months in hospital in Brisbane with Nicole and husband Ben Depuit alternating between living in Ronald McDonald House and spending nights by their daughter's bedside.

In August last year, Mia transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Two weeks after arriving, doctors operated to remove the tumour that stretched from Mia's adrenal gland all the way to her heart.

Part of the tumour had also broken off and travelled into Mia's lungs,which stopped her breathing and put her on life support for a week in Brisbane initially.

The lung and heart bypass had been deemed too risky by the doctors in Brisbane, but the Melbourne doctors felt it had to be done.

As part of her treatment, Mia underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, but has been in remission since November.

Since that time she has had check-ups at the hospital every three months. As time goes on this will eventually extend to every six months but it is something she will have to do for the rest of her life.

Mia has also had what Mrs Depuit calls three "crises" since going into remission, with each landing her back in hospital.

The first was when she fell off her bike and hit her head.

As her body does not produce adrenaline, she went into shock and had to be rushed to hospital for an injection, Mrs Depuit said.

With no immune system, she also ended up in hospital again twice with common viruses.

With six months since the last crisis, Mrs Depuit said life for her daughter was returning to normal.

"We're living everyday life," she said.

"She's a chatterbox. She's learning every day. She's so happy."

Mia also started swimming lessons a month ago and is in a playgroup - both things that weren't possible while she was shielded from everyone because of her compromised immune system.

The Depuits plan to continue living in Victoria now, to be close to necessary medical treatment.

Rare gene discovered

Mia and Mr Depuit have since been diagnosed with a genetic cancer gene - TP53.

Doctors have found a lump on Mr Depuit's brain, but are unsure whether it is cancer.

So far he has declined to have a biopsy on it as there is a lot of risk involved because it is near his brain, so he is being monitored every three months.

For now though, Mrs Depuit was happy to be back visiting the Whitsundays, staying with her mother in Proserpine and seeing old friends.

"I feel happy to be back here," she said.

"It's been 16 months since I left home.

"At the same time, I was a bit scared to bring Mia in case something goes wrong."

Mrs Depuit is also using the opportunity while she is home to thank everyone who joined in fundraising efforts for Mia.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported me and my husband to help my little girl get better," she said.

And after this trip, Mrs Depuit is looking forward to having a normal Christmas that won't involve any health issues for Mia.