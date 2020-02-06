Michael Buble sings to bullied schoolgirl

In a heartwarming moment, Canadian crooner Michael Buble paused his show to sing to Abby Fellows, who listened to his songs every day to cope with bullying.

In a heartwarming moment, Canadian crooner Michael Buble paused his show to sing to Abby Fellows, who listened to his songs every day to cope with bullying.

CANADIAN crooner Michael Buble brought an 11-year-old superfan to tears when he serenaded her at his Brisbane show on Wednesday.

In a heartwarming moment, Buble, 44, paused his concert to sing to a teary Abby Fellows, who was holding out a picture she had drawn, as she clicked along in front of the packed Brisbane Entertainment Centre crowd.

Buble later returned to sing a duet, You're Welcome from Moana, with the excited schoolgirl, before taking a selfie video in which he said "This is Michael Buble, I'm here in Brisbane with my best friend Abby".

Michael Buble greets fan Abby Fellows at his Brisbane show on Wednesday. Supplied.

Fellows' mother Peta-Lee McCann said her daughter had been a fan of Buble since she was three, and listened to his music to cope with bullying at school.

"We were watching his Christmas special and I can remember very clearly her sitting there looking at him like she loved him and when she was four she asked for tickets to his last show for her fifth birthday present. Since then he's not stopped being her number one," she told The Courier-Mail, saying when he announced his new tour six years later she purchased tickets for Abby's 11th birthday.

"She had a few issues with bullying at school and she would listen to his music every morning on the way to school and it was the only thing that calmed her down. So It is a big deal to have him acknowledge her so much."

During Buble's first Brisbane show on Tuesday night, Fellows caught his eye by handing him a letter, which included photos of her at his concert when she was four - which was the last time Buble toured Australia.

Michael Buble is touring Australia for the first time in six years, beginning at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

When he spotted her holding a drawing on Wednesday, he went out of his way to include her in the show.

"You drew that for me? Can I take it, it's beautiful," Buble said. "Oh you gave me the thing last night! Listen to me, we're going to get a picture together, OK," he continued, as Fellows began crying.

"Are you crying too? How old are you?"

"I saw the pictures of her, so cute. Can you do me a favour, can you snap?"

He then began singing, while still holding the picture she drew.

"I'm taking this," he declared.

Buble's manager told the family that the singer had to catch a plane straight after the show and couldn't meet with them, so instead wanted to come and sing to her and gift her a signed photo of himself.

Abby Fellows, of Bray Park, was gifted tickets to both of Buble’s shows having been a fan of his since she was three.

"You know each night I like to try to sing something with people and see if anyone in the audience wants to have their moment and be able to tell their friends," Buble said. "Would you like to sing a song with me?"

The crowd laughed along as the pair sang an exuberant duet of You're Welcome.

"It was overwhelming. I was so happy because I've loved him for so long. I was shocked; I never thought it would happen to me," Fellows, whose favourite song is It's A Beautiful Day, told The Courier-Mail.

"He's such a nice person and his music makes me so happy. Whenever I'm sad I can listen to it."

McCann said her daughter struggled to sleep on Wednesday night and when she got up on Thursday morning, she said to her mother "was it a dream?"

Fellows said she would be a lifelong fan and would hang the signed photo on her bedroom wall.