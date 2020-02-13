Michael, Kyly Clarke hit Instagram amid divorce news

Former Australian Cricket Captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly will divorce after seven years of marriage.

The couple who met in high school in Sydney's west have already agreed to a divorce settlement and will co-parent their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

Michael and Kyly Clarke are still on good terms.

Clarke moved out of the couple's $12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's east five months ago and has been living in his $8 million Bondi beachfront investment property.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably," the pair said in a statement to The Australian newspaper yesterday.

Michael and Kyly Clarke with their daughter Kelsey. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

The couple, who met while at Westfields Sports High School in Fairfield in the 1990s, continue to train together at the same Rose Bay gym and Clarke picks up his daughter for preschool.

They habe both taken to Instagram in recent days to post individual pictures with their daughter.

The Australian also reported the couple have already agreed to a divorce settlement without going through the courts.

Clark's soon to be ex-wife Kyly Clarke will continue to occupy the Vaucluse home with daughter Kelsey Lee.

"We'd like to acknowledge the wonderful support we've had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives," they said.

Michael Clarke and Kyly Boldy’s wedding at the Wolgan Valley Resort in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Clarke broke onto the international cricket scene when as a 21-year-old he guided Australia to victory over England in his first ODI in 2003.

A Test call-up followed 18 months later where he made an instant impression, scoring a brlliant 151 against India in Bengaluru. He capped off an amazing tour by taking 6-9 with his left-arm spinners in an ultimately stunning defeat in Mumbai.

He didn't establish himself as a mainstay in the Test and ODI sides until 2006. After ascending to the Test vice captaincy after Adam Gilchrist's retirement in 2008, he succeeded Ricky Ponting as skipper in 2011.

Michael Clarke in action during a 2014 Test against India in Adelaide. Picture: Simon Cross

The appointment coincided with an incredible run of form, particularly in 2012 when he scored an unbeaten 329 against India at the SCG and scored 1595 runs at an average of 106.33.

He won two World Cups in 2007 in the West Indies and again eight years later at the MCG against New Zealand.

He wasn't immune from controversy and was often a polarising figure among players and the public. The death of teammate Phillip Hughes in 2014 hit him particularly hard.

After suffering through a serious of back and leg injuries and faltering form, Clarke retired after losing the Ashes in England in 2015.

Kyly and Michael Clarke at the GQ Australia Men of The Year Awards in 2018. Picture: Getty