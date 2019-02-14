Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Michaelia Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday in the court case looking to the rads carried out by the AFP on the AWU. Picture: AAP
Senator Michaelia Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday in the court case looking to the rads carried out by the AFP on the AWU. Picture: AAP
Crime

Cash’s top adviser behind union leak

by AAP
12th Feb 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENATOR Michaelia Cash's chief of staff Ben Davies was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers' Union offices.

David de Garis - a former media adviser to the Federal Small Business Minister who admitted leaking those details to journalists - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg.

Senator Michaelia Cash’s chief of staff was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers’ Union offices. Picture Gary Ramage
Senator Michaelia Cash’s chief of staff was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers’ Union offices. Picture Gary Ramage

Mr Bromberg said that it was in the interest of justice for the information to be revealed.

The union is taking legal action against the Registered Organisations Commission, arguing the federal police raids on the union's Melbourne and Sydney headquarters in October 2017 as part of a commission investigation were politically motivated and therefore unlawful.

David de Garis - a former media adviser to Senator Cash - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg. Picture: AAP
David de Garis - a former media adviser to Senator Cash - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg. Picture: AAP

The AFP raids were part of an investigation into donations by the AWU to the activist group GetUp! a decade earlier.

Senator Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday.

She has repeatedly denied knowing about the raids before seeing them on TV despite her former media adviser admitting to tipping off journalists.

The AWU believes it was instigated by Senator Cash in a bid to hurt the union and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

awu editors picks michaelia cash police raid

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

    premium_icon Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

    News More than 100 attend funeral to pay respects