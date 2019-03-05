Micro-bats help us fight back against diseased mozzies

WITH mosquitoes carrying the dangerous Ross River Virus now confirmed on the Fraser Coast, the fight against the disease-carrying bugs has been taken to the next level.

Micro-bat boxes have been installed across the region in an effort to combat mosquitoes, with the 1000th micro-bat box set to be installed at Nikenbah soon.

The installation was set to go ahead on Tuesday, but wet weather caused a delay.

The initiative is a joint venture between the University of the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Coast Micro Bat Group.

USC Lecturer in Animal Ecology Dr Dominique Potvin said the bat boxes project aimed to increase micro-bat populations while reducing the numbers of mosquitoes.

The boxes provide shelter, roosting and nesting sites for the tiny, threatened flying mammals who feast on mosquitoes and other pest such as weevils, midges and flying termites.

Last week it was revealed that trapping carried out by the Wide Bay Health Unit in coastal areas had returned positive results and Fraser Coast residents were urged to avoid mosquito bites.

Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said Ross River Virus was one of the most common causes of mosquito-borne diseases in Wide Bay.

"It wasn't entirely surprising to discover mosquitoes carrying the virus, because the recent warm weather and high tides make breeding conditions ideal,” Dr Young said.

"While we have discovered these mosquitoes with Ross River, year-to-date notifications for humans with both Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses remain low, with five and one case each respectively.

"However, the favourable breeding conditions, together with the confirmed presence of virus in mosquitoes, indicates that the community should take measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

In good news for the fight against the disease-carrying creatures, Queensland micro-bat species are known to eat an average of 400 mosquitoes in a single night.

Dr Potvin said the boxes were a natural and relatively cheap alternative to chemical insect control, with each box costing around $40 and capable of housing families of two to 10 bats.

Dr Potvin and USC students are monitoring the boxes and recording data on regional bat populations, with the findings to provide a platform for ongoing research.