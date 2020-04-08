Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Midnight countdown for cruise ships' exit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ships editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Threat remains’: Health boss’ warning as curve flattens

        premium_icon ’Threat remains’: Health boss’ warning as curve flattens

        News No new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Wide Bay but Queensland’s chief medical officer has urged caution.

        Help at hand for those with disabilities during pandemic

        premium_icon Help at hand for those with disabilities during pandemic

        News People who do not have carers or family to assist them should call the Community...

        Off-leash areas remain open but council urges caution

        premium_icon Off-leash areas remain open but council urges caution

        News Dog off-leash areas across the Fraser Coast will remain open but the council has...

        M’boro eatery launches in troubled times

        premium_icon M’boro eatery launches in troubled times

        News Coronavirus hasn’t stopped Liza Higham & Leesa Kinnane from bringing their...