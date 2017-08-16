Midwife mum in the fight of her life with brain lesions

GENEROSITY: Looking forward to their upcoming holiday are Dianne Francis (back)and her children Hayley, Bethany, Blake, Lucas and Rebecca Staib. Ms Francis' workplace raised funds for the holiday after she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

EARLIER this year, Dianne Francis went in to Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department with what she describes as "the mother all headaches".

When she woke the next day after treatment with the same splitting headache, she went to her doctor.

The Hervey Bay midwife doesn't remember much of what happened next.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she was rushed back to hospital.

She was then flown to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital where it was discovered that she had two lesions on her brain.

The more sinister of those was causing the swelling resulting in her terrible headaches.

She was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumour.

Dianne underwent surgery to remove as much of the lesion as possible.

Since then she has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, which she hopes will stop both lesions from growing.

"From a medical outlook, they're not going to cure it," Diane said

"This is to keep it under control."

Without treatment, it was estimated Dianne may have had as little as three months to live.

Now that she is receiving treatment her prognosis has improved, but the future is still uncertain.

In her 10 years as a midwife at Hervey Bay Hospital, Dianne has assisted with the delivery of thousands of the region's babies.

Her colleagues and the wider community wanted to show their support for the woman who meant so much to them.

More than $10,400 has been raised after a Go Fund Me page was started by Pam Harsant, one of Dianne's colleagues.

Dianne told the Chronicle some of the money would be used for a family holiday to Tasmania where she plans make as many memories as possible with her five beloved children.

She said she was incredibly thankful for the love and support shown to her by the community and hoped sharing her story might help others recognise the symptoms.

Dianne said the maternity ward at Hervey Bay Hospital was like a family and she had been overwhelmed by the support she had received.

She said the depth of friendship she had been shown was amazing.