CAUGHT: The midwife wrote a letter of apology to the store after she stole a pregnancy test. Trevor Veale
Midwife steals pregnancy test while trying to hide pregnancy

5th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
AN ATTEMPT to conceal a pregnancy landed a registered midwife in Dalby Magistrate Court on Tuesday, charged with unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Angeline Ivkovic pleaded guilty to stealing an early pregnancy test from a shopping centre in Tara on June 9.

CCTV footage shows Ivkovic removing the test from the shelf, and carrying it to another aisle.

She then removed the test from the box, and hid it under her sleeves.

She replaced the box on a shelf and left the store. Ivkovic said she paid for the item shortly after and had delivered a written apology to the store.

"It was a really stupid thing to do," she said.

Ivkovic claimed she was trying to conceal the pregnancy, but described the move as "stupid" as she then had to tell police why she stole the test.

The defendant asked Magistrate Tracy Mossop if she could get away with a fine and no conviction as she didn't want the conviction to affect her job.

Ms Mossop fined Ivkovic $100 and did not record a conviction. She was not required to pay restitution as she had already paid for the item.

