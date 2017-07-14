This might be Maryborough's saddest story

IT HAPPENED almost 100 years ago, but the tale of the tragic fate of one of Maryborough's young soldiers might just be the Heritage City's saddest story.

Archives have shed light on sad fate of one of the men who served his country during the First World War, Richard Warne, who was born in 1898.

He was a bright young man who enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in March, 1916.

He was first posted to the ranks of the 41st Battalion, training in England before he was sent to the Western Front in France.

Richard suffered serious injuries in February 1917 when he was on a ration-carrying mission to supply the frontline.

The shrill sound of incoming artillery shells was heard and as Richard and his group dived for safety, a piece of shrapnel shattered the urn they were carrying and drenched the young soldier's feet with boiling water.

The burns he suffered meant he needed to receive specialist treatment and he spent eight weeks at Norfolk War Hospital in England.

On his release from hospital Richard was assigned to remain in England to assist with the training of new recruits, but when he heard reports of casualties and heavy losses, he asked to be sent back to the front.

In October 1917 his request was granted and he returned to his battalion in France.

He proved himself on the battlefields of France.

On July 28 and 19, 1917, he worked tirelessly as a stretcher-bearer, working all night and most of the day bringing in the wounded from a captured position while under heavy machine gun and shell fire.

At the end of the war, Richard was sent to England on leave to await his return to Australia.

The memorial erected over Richard Warne's grave. Contributed

Finally arriving back in Australia, he was passed fit in a final medical in Brisbane on August 22, 1919, and he sent a telegram to his family telling them he would catch the first available train from Brisbane, which would arrive in Owanyilla on August 25.

Richard was released early and thought he would surprise his family by catching an earlier train that would arrive early in the morning.

But having boarded, Richard discovered the train would not be stopping at Owanyilla.

He pleaded with the driver to make an unscheduled stop.

The driver refused, but said he would slow down to allow Richard to jump.

About 5am, as the train approached Owanyilla, it slowed.

Richard threw his kitbag, saw it land safely on the platform, then jumped.

But the train was going too fast and Richard completely missed the platform, bouncing along the ground and hitting a large rock with such force he was thrown under the wheels of the train.

The lower portion of his right leg was shattered and he suffered a compound fracture of the skull.

About 7am he was found by Eva Lay, the wife of the local linesman, who noticed his kitbag and found Richard barely breathing.

Eva raced to the nearest farm for help - which happened to be the property of Richard's family, his father Richard and mother Clara.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw the battered form of the young solider only to discover it was their own son.

Ambulance officers attended the scene and Clara cradled her son's battered head while they took him to hospital in Maryborough.

But before they could make it, Richard died in his mother's arms.

The citizens of Maryborough contributed funds to have a memorial erected over the young man's grave.

He was just 21 when he died.