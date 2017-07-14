23°
News

This might be Maryborough's saddest story

Carlie Walker
| 14th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Private Richard Warne in his uniform.
Private Richard Warne in his uniform. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAPPENED almost 100 years ago, but the tale of the tragic fate of one of Maryborough's young soldiers might just be the Heritage City's saddest story.

Archives have shed light on sad fate of one of the men who served his country during the First World War, Richard Warne, who was born in 1898.

He was a bright young man who enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in March, 1916.

He was first posted to the ranks of the 41st Battalion, training in England before he was sent to the Western Front in France.

Richard suffered serious injuries in February 1917 when he was on a ration-carrying mission to supply the frontline.

The shrill sound of incoming artillery shells was heard and as Richard and his group dived for safety, a piece of shrapnel shattered the urn they were carrying and drenched the young soldier's feet with boiling water.

The burns he suffered meant he needed to receive specialist treatment and he spent eight weeks at Norfolk War Hospital in England.

On his release from hospital Richard was assigned to remain in England to assist with the training of new recruits, but when he heard reports of casualties and heavy losses, he asked to be sent back to the front.

In October 1917 his request was granted and he returned to his battalion in France.

He proved himself on the battlefields of France.

On July 28 and 19, 1917, he worked tirelessly as a stretcher-bearer, working all night and most of the day bringing in the wounded from a captured position while under heavy machine gun and shell fire.

At the end of the war, Richard was sent to England on leave to await his return to Australia.

The memorial erected over Richard Warne's grave.
The memorial erected over Richard Warne's grave. Contributed

Finally arriving back in Australia, he was passed fit in a final medical in Brisbane on August 22, 1919, and he sent a telegram to his family telling them he would catch the first available train from Brisbane, which would arrive in Owanyilla on August 25.

Richard was released early and thought he would surprise his family by catching an earlier train that would arrive early in the morning.

But having boarded, Richard discovered the train would not be stopping at Owanyilla.

He pleaded with the driver to make an unscheduled stop.

The driver refused, but said he would slow down to allow Richard to jump.

About 5am, as the train approached Owanyilla, it slowed.

Richard threw his kitbag, saw it land safely on the platform, then jumped.

But the train was going too fast and Richard completely missed the platform, bouncing along the ground and hitting a large rock with such force he was thrown under the wheels of the train.

The lower portion of his right leg was shattered and he suffered a compound fracture of the skull.

About 7am he was found by Eva Lay, the wife of the local linesman, who noticed his kitbag and found Richard barely breathing.

Eva raced to the nearest farm for help - which happened to be the property of Richard's family, his father Richard and mother Clara.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw the battered form of the young solider only to discover it was their own son.

Ambulance officers attended the scene and Clara cradled her son's battered head while they took him to hospital in Maryborough.

But before they could make it, Richard died in his mother's arms.

The citizens of Maryborough  contributed funds to have a memorial erected over the young man's grave.

He was just 21 when he died.

The funeral held in his honour.
The funeral held in his honour. Contributed
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  maryborough story tragic tragic accident

Jetgo cancels flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne

Jetgo cancels flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne

FLIGHTS to Melbourne from Hervey Bay were meant to be starting next Friday, but those direct trips now won't start until October.

Big spenders: How much we're paying to create Qld jobs

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

The Premier says she is "creating and sustaining jobs".

Fraudster's 'dishonesty over a lifetime' sparks bail concerns

Fraudster Ronald James Richardson has avoided jail, as parole complications postpone his sentencing.

Bail for fraudster, despite concerns from judge and prosecutor.

Meet the Fraser Coast's overqualified job hunter

JOB HUNT: Michelle Parish is desperate for work but she's been told she's over qualified.

Little did she know this was the beginning of a year long job hunt.

Local Partners

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley reveals why his character Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 July Auction

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Style At Point Vernon

4 Clipper Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction In...

What a great home on 706m at The Promontory Hervey Bay Point Vernon. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, the master with ensuite, large lounge with a bay-window...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!