Mighty Mini Chefs Food Truck visits Football Maryborough

Aldi Food Truck as part of the MiniRoos program at Federation Park in Maryborough on Saturday. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The Mighty Mini Chefs Food Truck, visited Federation Park in Maryborough on Saturday as guests of Football Maryborough.

The food truck is currently touring the east coast of Australia, visiting only 14 Aldi MiniRoos football clubs.

Kicking things off in Yeppoon and travelling down to Wodonga in Victoria.

The tour is aimed at educating kids and their parents about the benefits of eating well and keeping active.

Four hundred young footballers visited the truck on Saturday receiving fruit, wholemeal wraps and sandwiches.

Event manager James Servinis believed Aldi are creating a difference in the eating education of young people.

"The use of ipad technology to discuss healthy eating with the kids draws them in straight away,” he said.

"It is a great initiative for Aldi to combine healthy eating with sport.”

The children used the MiniRoos app to teach them and their parents about food and how it impacts their day-to-day lives.

The educational platform provides users with a nutritional guide which demonstrates the benefits of each food group in a fun and playful manner.

Challenging kids to put together a nutritiously balanced lunch box based on their daily activities.