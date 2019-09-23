Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

Top Stories

    WINNER: Bay mum claims Australia’s Got Talent crown, $100k

    premium_icon WINNER: Bay mum claims Australia’s Got Talent crown, $100k

    News The Hervey Bay mum of three was left in tears when the announcement was made

    GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

    premium_icon GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

    News Check out our gallery of stunning formal pictures

    Match to have lasting effect for future football stars

    premium_icon Match to have lasting effect for future football stars

    Soccer Match inspires Wide Bay youth to chase their dreams

    PRESCRIPTION ADDICTION: Doctor was his drug dealer

    premium_icon PRESCRIPTION ADDICTION: Doctor was his drug dealer

    News The 25-year-old wanted to kick his prescription drug addiction