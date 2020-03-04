Ivan Milat's brother in court again

IN COURT: Paul Thomas Milat, brother of Ivan Milat, was in Chinchilla court on charges of fraud again. Picture: The Chronicle

THE younger brother of Australia's most infamous serial killer Ivan Milat, Paul Thomas Milat appeared in court again for fraud, just four months after being sentenced on similar charges.

Milat was co-accused with his partner of 10 years, Lydia Ann Lucas, in front of Chinchilla Magistrates Court on February 27.

The court heard that on June 4, 2019 Milat posted an advertisement on Gumtree to sell a $22,500 water tank.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tehana said when the victim inquired about the water tank, Milat asked for a $300 deposit with the remaining amount to be paid upon delivery.

"The victim then contacted the seller via the mobile number and then a series of text messages were exchanged," she said.

The victim deposited $300 into a National Bank of Australia account, before they were asked for an additional $300 as payment for the driver.

The victim questioned this, and all communications ceased on June 9, 2019.

Sr Const Tehana said police had received multiple reports of fraud over six months related to Lucas' bank account and Milat's phone number.

When police located the pair at 10.35pm on January 17 for questioning, the pair stated they didn't recall the incident and that they were charged recently with similar offences.

"Milat stated he lost his phone and they lost track of the Gumtree advertisement, and Lucas stated that Milat also has access to her bank accounts," Sr Const Tehana said.

Defence lawyer Claire Graham said Lucas was in a unfortunate financial circumstance following the failure of a business.

The pair pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and dishonestly gaining benefits from crime.

In sentencing, Magistrate Tracy Mossop took into account their sentence in October.

"I know when I last sentenced you, there were multiple offences which I issued a $1200 fine for," she said.

"I generally have some sort of formula in my head about how I work out penalties when it comes to fines, and I would have given you something more back then, so for these offences, you are going to get something more today.

"I hope this is the last of all these matters I see you for."

Both were fined $100, ordered to pay $150 each in compensation to the victim and had convictions recorded.