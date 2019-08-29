Milestone achievement: Two-and-a-half decades of leadership

TWENTY-five years ago, you could buy a Hervey Bay Esplanade property for $350,000.

There was no Enzo's restaurant opposite Raine and Horne's office building and '90s fashion was in full swing.

It was also the time Emmy Turner walked through the local real estate agency's doors to interview for her first job as office manager.

Today, having progressed through the ranks to general manager, her first boss Jack Delaney said she still possessed the qualities which made her an ideal hire.

"She was, and still is, competent, compassionate and strong when she has to be," Mr Delaney said.

"She was responsible for all aspects of running the office and she ran an excellent show. She is quite brilliant.

REMEMBER WHEN: Raine and Horne Hervey Bay staff in March 1996. Emmy Turner (centre), now general manager, is celebrating 25 years with the company. Alistair Brightman

"I have fond memories of her for the 25 years I've been associated with her."

Mr Delaney said he had an expression to describe Ms Turner.

"She does everything well, I used to say 'if Emmy does it, you know it's done properly'," he said.

Raine and Horne principal Graham Cockerill said Ms Turner had gone from managing an office of five staff to now of more than 30.

"When I think of Emmy, I think of common sense," he said.

"The game has changed over the years and the company has grown and she has grown with the company.

"The main changes over the years is the technology and she has kept herself up to date and at the forefront.

"We have won numerous awards and been number one in the state for Raine and Horne in sales on numerous occasions in her 25-year period here."

When her husband of 33 years, Ray Turner, was asked the secret to a successful career he couldn't help but take credit.

"Having a good husband," he said with a laugh.

"I'm kidding, she has done very well and applies herself to whatever she does.

"She didn't want to go to the interview at the beginning, I talked her into it. Considering she didn't know anything about real estate ... look at her now."

Mr Turner said his wife's nickname was Smiley because she always had a smile on her face.

"She is a people person and just attracts good people to her," he said.

"Now she is managing one of the largest offices here."