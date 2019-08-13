Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RICH IN HISTORY: Melissa Guilfoyle and Adrian Daniel celebrated 50 years of advising the Hervey Bay community this week. The firm opened in 1969 as Carty & Daniel Lawyers.
RICH IN HISTORY: Melissa Guilfoyle and Adrian Daniel celebrated 50 years of advising the Hervey Bay community this week. The firm opened in 1969 as Carty & Daniel Lawyers. Jodie Callcott
News

MILESTONE: Firm celebrates serving Hervey Bay for 50 years

Jodie Callcott
by
13th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARTY & Daniel Lawyers opened at a time when office staff used manual typewriters and Hervey Bay's population was less than 2000.

It was 1969 and Carty & Daniel Lawyers was the only permanent law firm in Hervey Bay.

In 2000, the firm evolved to McDuff & Guilfoyle and continued its legacy of supporting the community.

Yesterday, the team reflected on its journey with the firm that opened 50 years ago.

Director Melissa Guilfoyle said the firm's history and connection with Hervey Bay helped shaped it to what it is today.

"Investment in technology has helped us improve efficiency," Ms Guilfoyle said.

"And our deep roots as a descendant of the very first resident law firm in Hervey Bay helps us stay connected to our community.

"The majority of our support staff and solicitors-in-training completed their schooling in Hervey Bay.

"Our focus has always been on helping members of the local community in all aspects of their life."

More Stories

50 years of service fcbusiness fccommunity fcnews history law firm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast should 'vote with wheels' for cheap petrol

    premium_icon Fraser Coast should 'vote with wheels' for cheap petrol

    News While in the past fuel in Maryborough has been up to 20 cents cheaper than Hervey Bay, the gap has tightened in recent times.

    Australians don’t have any emergency money

    premium_icon Australians don’t have any emergency money

    Lifestyle One in three Australians could raise $3k in a financial emergency

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    Sport Top 10 personal trainers on the Fraser Coast