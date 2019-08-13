MILESTONE: Firm celebrates serving Hervey Bay for 50 years

RICH IN HISTORY: Melissa Guilfoyle and Adrian Daniel celebrated 50 years of advising the Hervey Bay community this week. The firm opened in 1969 as Carty & Daniel Lawyers.

RICH IN HISTORY: Melissa Guilfoyle and Adrian Daniel celebrated 50 years of advising the Hervey Bay community this week. The firm opened in 1969 as Carty & Daniel Lawyers. Jodie Callcott

CARTY & Daniel Lawyers opened at a time when office staff used manual typewriters and Hervey Bay's population was less than 2000.

It was 1969 and Carty & Daniel Lawyers was the only permanent law firm in Hervey Bay.

In 2000, the firm evolved to McDuff & Guilfoyle and continued its legacy of supporting the community.

Yesterday, the team reflected on its journey with the firm that opened 50 years ago.

Director Melissa Guilfoyle said the firm's history and connection with Hervey Bay helped shaped it to what it is today.

"Investment in technology has helped us improve efficiency," Ms Guilfoyle said.

"And our deep roots as a descendant of the very first resident law firm in Hervey Bay helps us stay connected to our community.

"The majority of our support staff and solicitors-in-training completed their schooling in Hervey Bay.

"Our focus has always been on helping members of the local community in all aspects of their life."