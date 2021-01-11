Milestone moment for iconic shop and its owner

Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer hopes to see the business to its 100th year, as he celebrates working there 50 years in April. Picture: Valerie Horton/File

Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer hopes to see the business to its 100th year, as he celebrates working there 50 years in April. Picture: Valerie Horton/File

Just five more years and Bill Langer will have fulfilled his wish to see his shoe store celebrate a century in business.

It has become somewhat of a rite of passage to visit Langers Broadway Shoe Store and the landmark business it among the oldest in Maryborough.

Not only will the business itself mark a milestone on Monday of 95 years in business, but Bill himself has notched up 50 years serving the local people.

Langers has seen three generations of the Langer family at the helm since 1926, from Bill’s grandfather Henry William Langer who opened it, to his son Henry James Langer who took over in the 30s, and then his son Bill.

It was here that Bill met his late wife Joan and married at 27.

While Bill and Joan had no children to keep the business a family affair into the future, Bill said it was an honour to be the one carrying it on 95 years and counting.

“I’m certainly proud of my grandfather for starting it up and my mum and dad for continuing it, but unfortunately it’ll end when I finish,” he said.

The 71-year-old told the Chronicle this morning that he planned to keep running the store “just the way we have been”.

“We’ve been getting quite a few customers coming in and saying hello and congratulations today,” Bill said.

“We know them by face, but not always by name, but it’s been lovely.”

Bill said the podiatrist-recommended shoe shop not only has loyal customers but also loyal staff with Dianne and Val having worked with him the longest.

“Dianne actually started with me when she came from school and went on (a break) and now she’s back as a casual,” Bill said.

“And Val has been with us for about 10 or 15 years.”