Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer hopes to see the business to its 100th year, as he celebrates working there 50 years in April. Picture: Valerie Horton/File
Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer hopes to see the business to its 100th year, as he celebrates working there 50 years in April. Picture: Valerie Horton/File
Business

Milestone moment for iconic shop and its owner

Lacee Froeschl
11th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Just five more years and Bill Langer will have fulfilled his wish to see his shoe store celebrate a century in business.

It has become somewhat of a rite of passage to visit Langers Broadway Shoe Store and the landmark business it among the oldest in Maryborough.

Not only will the business itself mark a milestone on Monday of 95 years in business, but Bill himself has notched up 50 years serving the local people.

Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

Maryborough locals reveal plans for radio station building

Langers has seen three generations of the Langer family at the helm since 1926, from Bill’s grandfather Henry William Langer who opened it, to his son Henry James Langer who took over in the 30s, and then his son Bill.

It was here that Bill met his late wife Joan and married at 27.

While Bill and Joan had no children to keep the business a family affair into the future, Bill said it was an honour to be the one carrying it on 95 years and counting.

Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer and long-time staff member Valmai Flick hope to see the business to its 100th year. Picture: Valerie Horton/File
Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer and long-time staff member Valmai Flick hope to see the business to its 100th year. Picture: Valerie Horton/File

“I’m certainly proud of my grandfather for starting it up and my mum and dad for continuing it, but unfortunately it’ll end when I finish,” he said.

The 71-year-old told the Chronicle this morning that he planned to keep running the store “just the way we have been”.

“We’ve been getting quite a few customers coming in and saying hello and congratulations today,” Bill said.

“We know them by face, but not always by name, but it’s been lovely.”

Bill said the podiatrist-recommended shoe shop not only has loyal customers but also loyal staff with Dianne and Val having worked with him the longest.

“Dianne actually started with me when she came from school and went on (a break) and now she’s back as a casual,” Bill said.

“And Val has been with us for about 10 or 15 years.”

fraser coast business and tourism awards langers broadway shoe store local business
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect from the weather after wet, windy weekend

        Premium Content What to expect from the weather after wet, windy weekend

        News The weekend saw much-needed rain fall across the region

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe after national park search

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe after national park search

        News The woman was walking with two relatives along a track when they became...

        Mum pushes cops on stairs trying to arrest boyfriend

        Premium Content Mum pushes cops on stairs trying to arrest boyfriend

        News ‘Totally out of character’: Police were chasing her up several flights at a Urangan...

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update