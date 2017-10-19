Milestone reached as Motor Complex gets tick

IT'S the start of the dream for the Wide Bay Motor Complex committee.

Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex was approved at yesterday's council meeting, marking a milestone in their decade-long fight for the complex.

An 8m khanacross track with amenities can now be constructed at the site in Boonooroo.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood said he hoped to see the track completed mid 2018.

"It's been a long journey to date, but to reach this point is outstanding," Mr Collingwood said.

"What we'll be doing on site with sporting events is a small picture of what will grow out of this - it's the industry, car builders, the race teams that will be attracted to move to the Fraser Coast to set up near the brand new racing facility.

"We'll see growth in the region as the facility reaches its full potential."

Upon completion, the track will be able to host low-level rally racing events like khanacross and rally sprinting.

"We hope to hold around eight events for next year," Mr Collingwood said.

"They're quite cost-effective to get into; anyone can grab a car for very little, put in a fire extinguisher, get some very basic safety gear and scrutineering, and get out there on a dirt track."