Miley and Liam confirm shock split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have dramatically called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

The singer and the Aussie actor issued a statement confirming that they had separated.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a spokesperson for Cyrus told People magazine in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, pictured at the 2019 Met Gala, have confirmed they are separating. Picture: Getty

The news comes shortly after Cyrus was snapped on Lake Como kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner.

The pair were pictured cuddling as they flaunted their toned bikini bodies at the Il Sereno hotel, alongside Cyrus' sister, Brandi.



Last week, Carter and Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, announced they had "decided to amicably separate" after marrying in Bali last June in a ceremony that was reportedly not legally binding.



Cyrus and Carter have been documenting their trip to Italy all week. The singer kicked off her posts with videos of herself dancing around in a bikini to Rock the Boat by the late Aaliyah.

Carter posted an image of herself with Cyrus. Despite their break-up, Jenner posted "Hot girl summer" alongside flame emojis in a flirty comment.

Cyrus appeared to allude to her newly single status by posting a photo of herself without her wedding ring.

She captioned the pic, "Mute me if you don't want SPAMMED."

Aussie heart-throb Liam was in Byron Bay last week visiting his older brother, Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth. The buffed pair were pictured showing off their impressive physiques as they went for a morning surf.



The pair have famously had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years since meeting in 2009 on the set of the romantic drama The Last Song.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first became engaged in 2012 but broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth were committed to each other for years, marriage was never a priority.

But that all changed in December 2018 when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, after their beloved Malibu home burned down in the California wildfires.

Cyrus posted loved-up snaps from her wedding on Instagram.

The secret wedding ceremony took place in the pair's lounge room, with Cyrus filmed dancing to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson in wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood.

To celebrate finally tying the knot, the pair took the whole of the Hemsworth clan on a ski trip honeymoon to Montana.

Just last month, Cyrus opened up about how she doesn't "fit into a stereotypical wife role."

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," Cyrus told Elle magazine.

The pair, have had a famously rocky relationship over the years. Picture: Getty

"I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it," she said. "I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f-ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women."

Cyrus added: "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f-ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."