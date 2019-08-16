Miley’s brutal new message to Liam

Miley Cyrus has released a new song in the wake of her breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has released her new single Slide Away and it contains a not-so-subtle message to Liam Hemsworth.

The couple announced their seven-month marriage was over last weekend as pictures emerged of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter.

While both initially released statements wishing nothing but the best for the other person, things have gotten ugly in recent days with conflicting stories emerging which cite anonymous sources close to both Cyrus and Hemsworth.

Now Cyrus has released her new song Slide Away, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to guess it's about her on-off 10 year relationship with Hemsworth:

Once upon a time it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralysed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbour lights but it's time to let it go

Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust

Baby we were found but now we're lost, so it's time to let it go

I want my house in the hills, don't want the whisky and pills

I don't give up easily, but I don't think I'm down

So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city life

So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, la la la, you slide away

So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city life

So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, la la la, you slide away

Move on we're not 17, I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed? You're right, we're grown now

The lyrics seem a pretty clear dig at her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus' new song sparked a firestorm of reaction on Twitter, with fans praising it as her best song yet - while also pointing out it was obviously about Hemsworth.

On Wednesday,People magazine published a scathing article claiming Cyrus had tried to stop Hemsworth from partying and he would "lash out at her".

In response, sources close to Hemsworth toldPage Six he was hurt by the story and the booze claims are "100 per cent a distraction" from her actions.

Those close to the Australian actor have also reportedly told Page Six Cyrus sources have been working overtime to paint Hemsworth as the issue.

Now Hemsworth's family are said to be urging him not to get back with Cyrus, with a source telling The Sun: "Miley and Liam both keep saying the word 'separated' not 'divorcing' which has his family really worried they're leaving the door open to get back together in the future.

"They think Liam should cut Miley off and can't stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that.

"They think it's been on and off so many times that everyone worries about him getting sucked back into the relationship and getting his heart broken again.

"It's been toxic for way too long. They're not meant to be together."

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of 2009 film The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 when Cyrus was just 19 but split in 2013.

The couple reunited in early 2016 and married in December last year in a surprise home wedding.