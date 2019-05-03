Military art work adorns walls of RSL

MARYBOROUGH artist Robbyn Gergos has gone above and beyond to ensure the military murals she has painted finds a connection with the viewer.

She has been in a chinook, army bases around the country and spent endless hours researching her subjects.

And it has shown with the new murals that adorn the Maryborough RSL Memorial Garden.

Each military service - army, naval, air - have been represented along with the RSL crest and first RSL sub-branch president.

RSL murals - Maryborough RSL president George Mellick and Treasurer Michael Thompson. Cody Fox

Current sub-branch president George Mellick said a memorial garden means from beginning to current times.

"We wanted to create the atmosphere respecting all veterans, male and female through the ages," Mr Mellick said.

"Rather than just the cenotaph which is symbolic of the district this is specifically for us and the fact that we are one of the oldest sub-branches in Queensland.

"We brainstormed and now offer a place with solitude, relaxation."

Robbyn said with each mural that there was a lot of research.

"I get a lot of clientele come and watch and follow the progress of the murals - which is really exciting," she said.

"The murals make a connection with them, they have a history and my murals spark that history.

"I find that by hearing their stories that takes them back and I learn more about what I am painting and become more passionate and I am sure that shows in the end results.

"For me, these aren't murals that I would paint at the schools, I have quite a few around the schools now, these are a lot more emotional to me and the viewer."

RSL murals - Maryborough RSL Deputy President Bob Anderton and Solomon Holmes. Cody Fox

Robbyn said she inherited artistic maternal bloodlines.

Her cousin has hung work in the Archibald in five consecutive years, winning first and second.

"I think the picture I did for the Archibald is what sparked the RSL's interest."

She may not have painted military murals, but Robbyn said she does her homework and had family in the military including her grandparents, and a son-in-law who is still currently serving.

Her son-in-law, Rob, was the subject of her first Archibald entry and also served with her idol Ben Quilty.

Ben is an Australian artist who in 2011 won the Archibald Prize and went to Afghanistan as the Official War Artist.

But her one true love is painting animals, and she is excited to be painting the next RSL mural indoors of a bomb detection dog.

RSL murals - Maryborough RSL Director Robert James and Ebony Blackwood. Cody Fox

Sub-branch secretary Ebony Blackwood said the murals honour past, present and current serving members of the military services and share our history.

"We had Robbyn paint the RSL crest and the meaning of the shield to help patrons have a better understanding of the meaning," Ebony said.

"Robbyn originally painted the kids room and were impressed with her work; we asked her to paint our military murals.

"We believed she would put the passion and significance into our murals we wanted. Our patrons love coming out and seeing them and want to see more."

New Mural at the Maryborough RSL. Cody Fox

To see more murals, visit the Maryborough RSL at 163-175 Lennox St.

You can also visit their museum on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am-noon.