Sport

Military face emergency services on Pink Stumps Day

CHARITY GAME: Alex Meredith and Andrew Hoare will play for Emergency Services and Military Veterans respectively.
Matthew McInerney
by

HERVEY Bay Cricket Association plans to mark Pink Stumps Day with a special Twenty20 match.

The Military Veterans will take on an Emergency Services XI at Keith Dunne Oval on Saturday to coincide with the annual fundraiser.

Fraser United Cricket Club will face a Hervey  Bay Invitational XI in the other game, which will feature former Australian Test spinner Nathan Hauritz.

HBCA president Andrew Hoare will captain the Military Veterans.

Queensland Bulls cricket team train and play at the Maroochydore Cricket Club. Nathan Hauritz bowls in the nets. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
"The plan is that we'll play Military Veterans against Emergency Services in a T20 in a lead up to the pink stumps game," he said.

"We put the call out to young veterans in town and hopefully get the families involved.

"We're looking forward to towelling these guys up."

Alex Meredith will likely take the new ball for the Emergency Services team.

"We've got a team that played together last year, a couple of paramedics, police and firies," Meredith said.

"We're well-trained, I'm not sure about you guys," he fired back at Hoare.

The HBCA president laughed off the jibe, and indicated the game would not be a once-off affair.

"We think it's a great opportunity to make it an annual game," he said.

Meredith said he looked forward to the opportunity to play.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's a good charity and it's good to be part of it," Meredith said.

Fraser United Cricket Club: Andrew Bland (C), Shane Bradbury, David Buckley, Daniel Poacher, Jeff Matthews, Wayne Miles, Ray Vicki Maynard, Richard Boase, Dale Vanzetta, Tony Kruger & Ranil Prasanna

Hervey Bay Invitational XI: Julian Ellis (C), Aaron Gillis, Edgar Wyvill, Nicholas Wyvill, Nathan Hauritz, Andrew Pyne, Justin Geldard, Shane Bird, Aaron Jackson, Les Raveneau & Matt Ninnes

Topics:  cricket fcsport nathan hauritz pink stumps day

Fraser Coast Chronicle
